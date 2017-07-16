Severe thunderstorm warning from 3:52 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in Alachua County

- Alachua County is under a severe thunderstorm warning from 3:52 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Warnings are issued when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated by the WSR-88D radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no advance warning with winds of at least 58 mph and/or hail at least 1" in diameter.

Structural wind damage may imply the occurrence of a severe thunderstorm.

A thunderstorm wind equal to or greater than 40 mph and/or hail of at least ½" is defined as approaching severe.