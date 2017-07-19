Boy with autism gets incredible support for his birthday

Last year, Ben Jackson’s 10th birthday party was one he wanted to forget -- No one showed. It had such a negative effect on Ben, his parents were unable to convince him to have another party this year.

His mother, Lisa, wrote on Facebook, “He just wants to be friends with people but his autism makes it extremely difficult for him to achieve this. So she tried something different this year. She asked people on Facebook to send Ben a card for his birthday.

And that they did. The Royal Mail said tens of thousands of cards were sent to Ben. Kids, adults, and even animals posted Happy Birthday wishes to Ben on Facebook, and sent handwritten cards. According to the BBC, mail came from as far as far as India, Singapore, Australia and South Africa.

He told the BBC, "I could not believe my eyes. Thank you everyone - I have so many cards, I'm astonished."

The result? Ben had the confidence to have a party, and his “11th Birthday Bonanza” was one for the ages. It was a proper day of presents and friends, but most importantly -- an 11-year-old boy was smiling on his birthday.

Watch the video to see all the birthday love.