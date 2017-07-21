Corcoran vows to pursue 'sanctuary city' issue

- Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O' Lakes, said Friday the House during the 2018 session will again try to crack down on “sanctuary cities.”

Corcoran issued a statement in reaction to a report that the Trump administration will pursue a federal crackdown.

The Republican-dominated House during this year's session voted along party lines to approve a bill (HB 697) aimed at ensuring local governments support federal immigration-enforcement efforts. But a similar Senate bill (SB 786) was not taken up in committees.

“Politicians who believe they are above the law by adopting `sanctuary' policies are violating their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” Corcoran said in the statement Friday. “The Florida House has passed legislation this past session that would have stopped this practice in Florida, and we will continue to support efforts by the president and his administration to ensure that our nation's existing immigration laws are properly enforced.”