2 shot outside Mount Dora Walmart
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Two people were shot Friday night in the parking lot of the Mount Dora Walmart on U.S. Highway 441, according to Mount Dora Police.
One was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the other was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.
It is unknown at this time how many suspects were involved. Police tell FOX 35 the scene is secured.
Shooting Walmart parking lot, 17030 U.S. 441, Mount Dora. #Fox35 More details to come. pic.twitter.com/O8oHI5r4ly— Kirstin Delgado (@Fox35Kirstin) July 22, 2017