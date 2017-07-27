1 person shot at Clermont intersection

- Authorities are responding to a shooting in Clermont. It happened at the intersection of Lake Louisa and Hammock Ridge roads. The victim has been transported by helicopter to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the suspect remains at large.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to our arrival," said Sergeant Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "According to the victim, he states it was a road rage situation that started at the intersection of Lake Susan Court and Lakeshore Drive."

Authorities are searching for an Hispanic or light-skinned black man in a Silver BMW with a black soft top. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.