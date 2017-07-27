‘Donut Boy' cheers up police officers

Not all heroes wear capes… but Donut Boy does!

Nine-year-old Tyler Carach, who goes by the moniker “Donut Boy,” has made it his mission to thank every cop in America… with donuts and coffee, of course!

His signature cape reads, “I donut need a reason to thank a cop.”

So far, he’s given out over 7,000 donuts to police officers nationwide.

His affinity for law enforcement runs in his blood. His mother, Sheena, is a former police officer.

Tyler got his idea when he saw several police officers in a convenience store. He decided to use his allowance money to buy them donuts, and the rest is history.

His delicious endeavor has even garnered national attention. Tyler made an appearance on the Steve Harvey talk show in Chicago.

Naturally, the first thing he did when he got off the plane was hand out donuts to Chicago police officers.

Well Tyler, we donut need a reason to say thank you for all you do!