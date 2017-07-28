Business owner welcomes the homeless

There’s one establishment in LA county where you don’t have to be a customer to use the restroom. The owner of a Mobil gas station in Santa Fe Springs welcomes homeless people in the community and let’s them clean up, rest, and sleep in the building.

Patron Pilar Love was inspired when she spoke to the owner about why he would do that.

The owner explained that his son was in the military and that it’s a problem when the homeless and veterans with mental illness are overlooked.

Love told the Good News Network, “I can’t imagine many shop owners would do that – many people so often ignore homelessness and this man is opening up his heart to them.”

As homelessness rates soar in Los Angeles, and cities across the country, this one gas station serves as an example to us all. The business owner gives the same respect to everyone-- because he understands the importance of putting people first.