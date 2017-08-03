4-year-old asks officer to help hunt for monsters in new house

It seems silly looking back, but the fear of monsters are part of almost everyone’s childhood. Although imaginary, the fear they create in a child is very real. Recently a little girl in Longmont, Colorado found the courage to face her fears, but she wanted a little backup first.

According to FOX 31 Denver, when 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch thought there were monsters inside her family’s new home, she turned to the police.

She met Officer David Bonday of the Longmont Police Department a month earlier, and asked if he would help. He agreed to assist, and the two became partners for the day.

The officer loaned Sidney his flashlight, and they searched the entire house together. Her mother, Megan, posted a video on Facebook of the monster squad checking under the couch cushions that is absolutely adorable.

“You are super, super brave. This is awesome,” Bonday said in the video.

“It’s just amazing the confidence he’s given her,” Megan Fahrenbruch told FOX 31 Denver. “We’re truly grateful to live in a town where the police officer will pay a kid any attention.”

They didn’t find any monsters, but she did find a new friend in Officer Bonday-- a friend that will be there whenever she needs one.

Watch the video to see the cute monster hunt.