Disney Springs holds Auditions for American Idol today

- ABC's American Idol is officially holding open auditions at Walt Disney World Resort's Disney Springs.

The iconic "American Idol" bus will roll into Disney Springs for auditions taking place on Thursday, August 17th. Previous Idol-winners Jordin Sparks, Kris Allen and Ruben Studdard will make a special appearance and greet participants during the kickoff celebration of the search for America’s next superstar.

Central Florida hopefuls will still have a chance to become a part of "Idol history" even after the bus rolls away, as auditions can be made via the "American Idol" pop-up audition kiosk. The kiosk will be at Disney Springs from Friday, August 18th until Friday, September 15th. Visitors can create and submit their very own audition video at the kiosk during regular Disney Springs hours.

Auditions will also kick off on the West Coast in Portland, Oregon on Thursday.

Please visit www.americanidol.com for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.