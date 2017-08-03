Silver Alert issued for missing Marion County man

- The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

Thomas W. Morris left his home at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon, dark gray in color bearing Florida tag 988-XES. Morris was supposed to be headed to a barber shop at the corner of Highway 200 and SW 103rd Street Road, but he never made it to this location.

Morris was last seen wearing a polo shirt and shorts of unknown color, moccasins and is possibly wearing a ball cap. He has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Sheriff's Office. He called his wife from Foxfire Realty in Lady Lake, Florida at approximately 3:45 p.m. saying he was giving directions on how to get back home, but when leaving the realty office, authorities said he left in the wrong direction.

If you have any information on his location, please call 911 immediately.