Immersive VR experience 'Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire' coming to Disney

- The "Star Wars" universe is expanding at Walt Disney World Resort. An attraction announced on Thursday will put you right in the center of all the action, as part of a new experience at Disney Springs.

Curtis Hickman is with The VOID, a company that provides whole-body, fully immersive virtual reality and one of the creative forces behind "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire."

"You can imagine what The VOID does best to be brought to Florida, to Disney Springs and gets people to step into 'Star Wars' for the first time and actually feel like they're there." Hickman says. "You're in an environment, then you get the sensations, the warmth or cool or smells or the air, whatever that environment is, that's what you feel."

Collaborating with The VOID on this first-of-its kind "Star Wars" experience are teams at Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB.

"This project has been going on for a long time. We've been working really hard. We've been working closely with ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm as a partnership to create something that I think fans and everyone is going to enjoy being part of -- actually being able to figure your own character within the 'Star Wars' universe," Hickman added.

Hickman said this ground-breaking experience will open to the public at two new VOID Experience Centers at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort beginning this holiday season.