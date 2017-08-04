Car donated to man who has 5-hour walk to work

- A Good Samaritan is solving a big problem for a Burger King shift manager in Florida who is making a big splash with his work ethic.

Mike Aldridge, 36, works at the Burger King on U.S. Highway 441 in Eustis. He lives in Umatilla and says he walks 17 miles to work, every morning.

"About 5 hours!" Aldridge says of the time it takes for him to get from door to door. "Hey, work's work, and you gotta do what you gotta do to make a living!"

Aldridge moved to Florida a short time ago and says he can't afford to buy a car. He adds that Uber is too expensive and there are no bus routes from his home to where he needs to go.

That's where Wes Locke comes into the picture. The teacher at Spring Creek Charter School was driving to work one day and stopped to offer Aldridge a ride. The two got to know each other, and Locke was so impressed, he started to raise money to get Aldridge a bike.

Locke ended up raising $3,000-plus, but after learning that Danny Len Buick GMC, of Mount Dora, has agreed to donate a car, that money that was raised will now be used for Aldridge's insurance, registration and fuel expenses.

"It's a blessing in disguise that you still have good people that look out and help you along the way for doing the best that you can and trying to do what's right," Aldridge said. "I'm happy! I'm very happy!"