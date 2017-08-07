Deputies find human remains inside septic tank

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office tweeted out today that deputies and detectives found human remains found inside a septic tank.

The bones were located within a septic tank at a residence in the city of Newberry.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies and Detectives on scene after reports of skeletal remains found inside a septic tank. Unknown if human. Will Update. pic.twitter.com/9qsYmyOsNk — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017

Unknown type of bones located within septic tank at residence with the City of Newberry. pic.twitter.com/s2Z9eZw6gr — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017