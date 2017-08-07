Deputies find human remains inside septic tank

Posted: Aug 07 2017 01:41PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07 2017 01:42PM EDT

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office tweeted out today that deputies and detectives found human remains found inside a septic tank.

The bones were located within a septic tank at a residence in the city of Newberry. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

See the tweets below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

