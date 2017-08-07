Deputies find human remains inside septic tank
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office tweeted out today that deputies and detectives found human remains found inside a septic tank.
The bones were located within a septic tank at a residence in the city of Newberry.
The investigation is ongoing.
See the tweets below.
#BreakingNews— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017
Deputies and Detectives on scene after reports of skeletal remains found inside a septic tank. Unknown if human. Will Update. pic.twitter.com/9qsYmyOsNk
#BreakingNews #Update— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017
Unknown type of bones located within septic tank at residence with the City of Newberry. pic.twitter.com/s2Z9eZw6gr
#Breaking #Update— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017
Detectives have confirmed through the Medical Examiner and the UF Pound Lab that the skeletal remains are Human. pic.twitter.com/wVLs9CgCZs