Confederate time capsule to be opened Tuesday

- Orlando's Historic Preservation Officer Richard Forbes on Tuesday will open a time capsule that was discovered in the base of a Confederate statute. The statue was recently removed from Lake Eola Park and relocated to Greenwood Cemetery, where it will be reassembled.

A city spokeswoman says anything found inside will be preserved for archive purposes

Pat Schnurr says the United Daughters of the Confederacy sealed the time capsule more than a hundred years ago. She believes they should be the ones to open it, rather than a city preservation officer.

"They are deliberately doing this to," she says. "In other words, we have no say so in this."

Schnurr, 94, says inside the metal box is Confederate money, a picture of General Robert E Lee and, "there is a statement in there that says the monument was put up in honor of the Confederate soldiers."

The box is slated for opening at 10 a.m.