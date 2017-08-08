Ten people lose home after unattended cigarrete causes fire

- The City of Ocala says that two residential structure fires were reported Tuesday morning in Ocala.

The city reports that the first fire affected a vacant structure, but the second fire left ten residents displaced.

At 12:10 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue reportedly was dispatched to a structure fire on NW 16th Court.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vacant wooden structure, with flames and smoke showing from the rear of the building.

The home was searched and found empty.

The fire was extinguished by 12:26 a.m.

Then, at 4:19 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue reportedly responded to a fire on NW 13th Avenue. They found flames spreading from the room of origin to a nearby tree.

All the residents had already evacuated the building.

The fire was extinguished by 4:45 a.m.

However, due to fire and smoke damage, the building was deemed uninhabitable. Ten people were displaced.

Tenants revealed that the fire originated from an unattended cigarette.