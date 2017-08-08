Sinkhole that is 9-feet wide and 5-feet deep opens up

- The Marion County Sheriff's Office reports that a sinkhole has opened up in the eastbound lane of the 300th block of East Highway 318.

It is reported that upon arrival, deputies found a sinkhole that was about 9 feet across and 5 feet deep.

Deputies immediately called Marion County Road Engineers to the close the road and begin repairs.

Road engineers are said to be working on the repair and the road will open as soon as possible.

Highway 318 is closed between Highway 301 and Highway 441, except for local traffic. All other traffic is being detoured to 165th Street between 441 and 301.