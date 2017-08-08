Alert issued for missing Silver Springs woman

- Authorities in Marion County are searching for a woman, whom they say is missing and endangered.

Stephanie Tynan walked away from her home on Southeast 20th Place in Silver Springs. She was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas and she has several tattoos. Tynan made statements that have caused concern for her safety.

Tynan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Tynan's whereabouts, please call 911.