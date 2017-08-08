Alert issued for missing Silver Springs woman

Posted: Aug 08 2017 06:21PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 06:23PM EDT

OCALA, Fla. (WOGX FOX 51) - Authorities in Marion County are searching for a woman, whom they say is missing and endangered.

Stephanie Tynan walked away from her home on Southeast 20th Place in Silver Springs.  She was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas and she has several tattoos.  Tynan made statements that have caused concern for her safety.  

Tynan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.  She weighs approximately 100 pounds. 

If you have any information on Tynan's whereabouts, please call 911.

