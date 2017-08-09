Bob Ward out of jail after posting $1 million bond

- An Orlando developer, accused of killing his wife, walked out of jail on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.

Bob Ward's belongings were stuffed into garbage bags and he was greeted with hugs from family as he departed the Orange County Jail. He told reporters his freedom felt, "pretty freaking awesome."

Ward, 69, spent the last six years in prison after he was convicted on a second-degree murder charge in the 2009 shooting death of his wife, Diane. A judge had ruled that the conviction should be thrown out, because of mistakes his lawyers made. Now, Ward is waiting for his second murder trial, allowed to do so at his home.

Ward cannot leave Orange County without permission and has to check in with a bonds man once a week, according to conditions placed on his released. Ward's two adult daughters told the judge they would help him out until his trial.

Ward's attorneys argue that his wife pointed a gun at her husband and it discharged while they were struggling over it.