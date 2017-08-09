Alert issued for missing South Daytona boy, 9

- The South Daytona Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Seth Harris was last seen on video riding south on South Ridgewood Ave. near Reed Canal Road at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was wearing a blue and white bathing suit, no shirt, flip flops, tan/cream and yellow ball cap. Seth is riding a red and white BMX bicycle.

Authorities say Seth has asthma and needs his treatment. Seth normally returns home in the evenings for his asthma treatments and has not returned.

Anyone with information please call South Daytona Police 386-322-3030.