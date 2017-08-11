Missing Sanford boy Michael Smiley found safe

- UPDATE: Missing Sanford boy Michael Smiley has been found and is safe.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a Seminole County boy.

Michael Smiley, 11, of Sanford, last seen in the 2500 block of Yale Avenue in Sanford, was wearing a dark blue collared shirt, long camouflage pants and no shoes.

Smiley is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 127 pounds and has medium length blonde hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), or the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070, or 911.