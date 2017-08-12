Racist website 'Daily Stormer' calls Trump's comments 'good, really, really good'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA (AP) - President Donald Trump blamed "many sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the wake of a white nationalist demonstration.

His comments drew swift reactions. Democrats and many Republicans called on him to specifically denounce white supremacy and racially motivated hate by name, while a white supremacist website praised Trump's comments.

What Trump said:

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides," Trump said. "It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time."

What others are saying: