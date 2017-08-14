Confederate statue at Alachua County Administration building being removed

Posted: Aug 14 2017 10:50AM EDT

Updated: Aug 14 2017 11:50AM EDT

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Crews are removing a Confederate statue that is a memorial to men of the Gainesville, Florida, area who lost their lives in the Civil War.

Work began Sunday to remove the statue in downtown Gainesville, known as "Old Joe." The Gainesville Sun reported it would be moved from outside the Alachua County Administrative Building Monday.

The statue is being returned to the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected the bronze statue in 1904.

County officials said they did not know where the statue would be going.

