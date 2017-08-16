Police replace student's stolen college savings

In addition to tuition, textbooks, bedding, and mini-fridges can make paying for college very expensive. Seventeen-year-old Kristin Villanueva understood that and started a college savings fund several years ago.

Kristin graduated as the valedictorian of El Segundo High School in California. She had saved about $2,000 dollars by tutoring kids after school and planned to use that money towards her college education at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

When Kristin and her parents returned from her freshman orientation weekend, they found a window smashed and their home burglarized. The thieves took off with jewelry and cash, including Kristin’s pouch of college savings that she kept in her room.

Kristin’s family filed a police report - and El Segundo Police Force Detective Scott O’Connor recognized Kristin’s name as the class valedictorian.

He spoke with other police officers on the force, and they decided to launch a GoFundMe page to recoup Kristin’s lost money.

They wrote on the page, “Kristin has done everything right in her life and was a major contributor to this community. Let’s not allow some burglars to ruin her college experience!!!”

So far, they’ve raised over $5,000 dollars - more than double Kristin’s initial fund.

Thanks to the El Segundo Police Force, Kristin can focus on her studying - not her finances.