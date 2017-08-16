Southwest employees personally drives lost luggage to cancer patient

There are few things more frustrating than having an airline lose your luggage. But for Stacy Hurt, the mistake could have been life-threatening.

Hurt was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer three years ago. On the night of July 23rd, Hurt flew on a Southwest flight from Nashville to Pittsburgh for a chemotherapy treatment the next morning. But her luggage didn’t make it to Pennsylvania with her.

Hurt told People Magazine, “I panicked. I thought of all the things I had in that suitcase that I needed for chemotherapy the very next day. My world was rocked.”

Luckily, when she called Southwest’s customer service line at Pittsburgh International Airport, she got Sarah Rowan on the line.

Rowan, a Southwest customer service agent, personally responded to Hurt’s story. Her father passed away from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and leukemia six years ago.

Rowan said, “[My father] was the strongest man I’ve ever known. A lot of what I see in Stacy is what I saw in my dad. I felt a very strong connection to her from the start.”

Rowan explained to Hurt the last luggage courier left the airport at 1:30am. But Hurt’s luggage didn’t get to Pittsburgh until 3:30am. That didn’t faze Rowan - she personally drove 25 minutes to Hurt’s home to deliver the luggage.

She left a note in the bag that said, “Sorry for the delay getting your bag to you! Myself and my Southwest family are thinking of you and wishing you all the best. Kick that cancer’s butt!”

Hurt was so touched by Rowan’s gesture that the pair met in person on August 9th.

Hurt said, “I had to share [this story.] We need to hear about the good in the world.”