Wheelchair dance company focuses on inclusion

Dancing isn’t a matter of moving your feet. It’s something that comes from within. That much is evident at Infinite Flow: A Wheelchair Dance Company. And it’s not just their dance moves they’re showing off -- it’s inclusiveness.

The nonprofit was founded by Marisa Hamamoto, a professional ballroom dancer who was temporarily paralyzed from the neck down in 2006. She told the Good News Network, “I could not imagine my life without dance and it was not fair that there were millions of people who did not have access to it.”

And that’s just what she’s done in a little more than two years since Infinite Flow was founded. The world-class professional dance company consists of dancers of all ages with and without disabilities.

Through innovation, art, and community outreach they’re not just moving to the music, they’re moving barriers-- showing society that the world is a lot more fun when we dance together.

Watch the video to see how everyone is dancing to the beat of inclusion.