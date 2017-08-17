‘Dream Big Princess' campaign empowering girls

Many girls dream of being a Disney princess when they’re young. But do they feel included if they don’t look or act like the princess in the movie? Disney heard this concern and so they started the #DreamBigPrincess photo campaign.

In partnership with Girl Up, a United Nations foundation dedicated to empowering girls, the photo project is set to empower and inspire young girls to challenge the idea of what a princess looks like. For the project, Disney asked 19 female photographers to shoot positive images of strong female role models from all over the world and use the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.

Starting this week, anytime one of the photos is liked or shared using the hashtag, Disney will donate $1 to the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up Campaign. The #DreamBigPrincess campaign runs through October 11 and hopes to raise $1 million for the foundation.

Finally, a worthy reason for a photo to go viral!