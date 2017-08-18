1 Kissimmee police officer killed, another injured; 3 suspects in custody, 1 sought

- The Kissimmee Police Department said two of their officers were shot in a downtown area on Friday night. One of those officers has died and the other is left gravely injured, according to Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell.

FOX 35 had earlier reported that both officers had died, based on early information.

The shootings happened as the two officers were near the intersection of Palmway and Cypress streets, around 9 p.m. on Friday.

An active search continued into Saturday morning for a suspect who remained at large. The Florida Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area of U.S. 192 and Orange Blossom Trail, due to a heavy police presence.

There was a second scene where several police officers gathered, near Roscoe's Bar & Packaging, at 2344 N Orange Blossom Trail. No details were immediately given as to their presence at that location.

The two officers were responding to a call of suspicious activity around 9 p.m., Chief O'Dell said during a news conference.

"At approximately 9:32, we received our first call... that our officers were shot," he said.

O'Dell said other responding officers found the two officers on the roadway, when they arrived at the scene. Chief O'Dell said both were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

Officer Matthew Baxter, who had served three years with the force, died from his injuries, O'Dell said. Sgt. Sam Howard, 10-year veteran, remained in critical condition.

Chief O'Dell said there are four suspects in total. Three had been taken into custody, and one was still being sought early Saturday.

"I can't divulge any information about that, as this is an ongoing investigation," he added.

He told reporters that it has been a dark day for his colleagues as they try to cope with this tragedy.

"These were beloved fathers and husbands and sons," said O'Dell. "We haven't experienced this in over 25 years."

Before details of the shootings were immediately known, community leaders and other law enforcement officers began sending condolences over Twitter. This was before it was learned that one officer had died and the other was in critical condition.

"Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs tweeted.

"Sending out prayers," tweeted Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

The Winter Park Police Department echoed the sentiment, "We stand with our brothers and sisters at the Kissimmee Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

"Hard night to look at Twitter. Just want to reach through the screen and comfort the families -- our Family," posted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Early Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!"

Below is our Facebook live stream of our coverage, which includes Chief O'Dell's news conference.