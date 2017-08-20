Kissimmee Police looking for Person of Interest in shooting incident

- On Friday, August 18th, officers responded to the area of Cypress Street and Palmway Street is Kissimmee in reference to shots being fired at two Kissimmee police officers.

Based on the investigation, Kissimmee police detectives say they need to speak with Maribel Gonzales King. She is not a suspect in the crime, but is known to frequent the McLaren Circle area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Maribel Gonzales King or comes into contact with her, please immediately notify the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The two officers are now dead. See the full story here.