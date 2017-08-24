Officer's impromptu dance with elderly woman goes viral

Police dash-cam footage can be used as evidence. However, it can also be used to capture special moments in a community. The Austin, Minnesota Police Department posted one such video on Facebook, and it’s gone viral.

Sgt. Kim Lenz noticed 92-year-old Millie Seiver dancing by herself in the parking lot outside her apartment. That would have been cute enough to go viral on its own, but her carefree dancing was so infectious she inspired Sgt. Lenz to join in.

She parked the car, turned up the radio, and joined Millie in the impromptu dance.

The accompanying post to the Facebook video read, “Millie says sometimes you just need to dance....... Sgt. Lenz couldn't agree more.”

But what’s even more impressive than the dance moves was how happy the moment made them. We can all follow Millie’s lead, and dance just because we feel like it. Maybe you’ll inspire someone else to join in and smile, too.

Watch the video to see the cute community moment.