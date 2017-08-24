Call Mary Poppins; U.K. family posts demanding nanny ad

A family from the U.K. has posted an ad looking for a nanny that has a lot of people updating their resumes. But from the sound of it, Mary Poppins might not even qualify.

The lucky hire will make 100,000 pounds ($128,680 USD) taking care of four children -- ages 2, 5, 7, and 15. They’re looking for someone with a degree in child psychology, no children of their own and a minimum of 15 years of nannying experience.

And it’s certainly not your average 9 to 5. The job is six days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The children are home-schooled, so full-time really does mean full-time.

You’ll also have to be a lethal weapon. It’s prefered the nanny be trained in self-defense, though the family is willing to pay for the necessary courses.

It does, however, come with some perks.

Although it’s prefered that the nanny eat with the children at every meal, the food is prepared by a Michelin-star chef. And while driving the kids around and running errands aren’t an unusual requirement, the nanny will be able to do so in a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati.

In addition, the duties will span the globe across the family’s four homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

The lucky nanny will definitely enjoy the high life, but as Romper.com points out -- the actual pay may not be as good as it sounds. When considering all the hours Mrs. Doubtfire will put in throughout the year, the pay comes out to a little over $34 an hour.

Over 300 applicants have already applied, and the family has yet to find their perfect nanny.

