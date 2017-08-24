Veteran sells medals to help girl he never met in her with battle cancer

Soldiers are used to helping people they’ve never met; it’s their duty. For many, that persists long after they serve. One veteran in particular has garnered a lot of attention online because of his selflessness.

Royal Marine Matthew Goodman of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire read about a little girl’s battle with neuroblastoma, and offered to sell his medals on eBay to contribute to her cancer treatment fund.

According to Gloucestershire Live, 4-year-old Lottie Woods-John started chemotherapy last year, and had a 13-hour operation to remove a tumor. However, she faces a high risk of relapse and her parents are desperately trying to raise money for an innovative vaccine treatment in the United States.

Along with contributing to the treatment fund, Goodman’s act of kindness has helped draw attention to Lottie’s struggle -- encouraging more strangers to step up and help.

Lottie has been given a 20-percent chance of surviving the next five years, and there’s an 85-percent chance of the cancer returning. But with the love of her family and strangers like Matthew Goodman, the fight is far from over.

Watch the video to see how the soldier stood up for a stranger.