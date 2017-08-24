Kids getting Iron Man, Frozen, and Star Wars prosthetics

Iron Man is one of the coolest and most popular superheroes out there. But even Iron Man needs some cool tech to help him overcome the odds. Now, children with prosthetics have a chance to be part Iron Man as they overcome challenges of their own.

Nerdist reports the team at Open Bionics [https://www.openbionics.com/] has teamed up with Disney to create prosthetic hands inspired by Iron Man’s gauntlet, Elsa’s glove from ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Star Wars’ lightsabers.

The company is using 3D-printing production techniques and is working in conjunction with Disney’s Accelerator Program. According to Gizmodo, that means they have royalty-free access to these three properties.

The Open Bionics website reads, “Now kids can get excited about their prosthetics. They won’t have to do boring physical therapy, they’ll train to become heroes. They’re not just getting medical devices, they’re getting bionic hands inspired by their favorite characters.”

There are an estimated 2 million hand-amputees worldwide, and the trend in prosthetics has been to create limbs that blend in. Instead, Open Bionics is helping kids stand out and be proud of their prosthetic -- as they should be. Because unlike the fictional characters that inspired their bionics, their courage and determination is real.

Watch the video to see the cool designs.