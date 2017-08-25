Americans are more productive, but it isn't making us happy

According to the International Labor Organization, Americans work the longest hours among industrialized countries. All that work as led to more productivity, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says American workers are 400% more productive now than they were in the 1950s.

But all that work and productivity is not making us happier. The United States was ranked 14th in the 2017 World Happiness Report.

Norway came in first.

People have long maintained happiness at work is directly correlated to how passionate you are about what you do.

But some thinkers argue the opposite. Instead, they say, the key to achieving work-life balance is to care less about work.

Practical philosopher Andrew Taggart says we live in an age of “total work” where everything we do - even in our time off - is in the service of productivity. “By caring less about work,” he says, “we open ourselves up to caring more about other dimensions to life - about what matters more.”

Kelly O’Laughlin of the Quiet Revolution said, “It’s great to want to be helpful and make a difference at work, but you have to take care of yourself first. You aren’t helping anyone if you burn out and quit.”

Another possible solution: finally taking that vacation.