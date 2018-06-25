Beached manatees rescued in Central Florida

- Some beached manatees were rescued by officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday.

Volusia County Beach Patrol Capt. Tamra Malphurs said deputies responded to reports of at least two manatees that had beached themselves at Smyrna Dunes Park, just north of New Smyrna Beach and about 10 miles south of Daytona Beach. The manatees were returned to the water by late afternoon.

What should you do if you see a beached marine mammal? FWC recommends that you not push them back into the water.

"Marine mammals strand for a reason, often the animals are sick or injured. Pushing them back out to sea delays examination and treatment and often results in the animal re-stranding in worse condition," the agency says.

If you encounter a beached marine mammal, call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).