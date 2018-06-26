Bystanders unite to rescue man from car upside down in pond

- A group of bystanders worked together on Saturday to rescue a man after he flipped upside down into Lake Bennet.

The Ocoee Police Department says that the driver of a silver passenger car appeared to have had a medical issue and lost control of his vehicle. The car left the roadway, flipped, and landed in the water upside down.

They went on to say that numerous citizens stopped to assist the driver, entered the water, and righted the car. The driver was moved to shore where several off-duty nurses began CPR and provided medical attention. Ocoee Police officers also entered the water and searched the surrounding water for additional victims. None were located.

The driver was transported to the hospital, but his condition is undetermined at this time police say.