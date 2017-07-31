Police investigate fatal shooting in Ocala

Posted: Jul 31 2017 05:35PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 05:35PM EDT

OCALA, Fla. (WOGX FOX 51) - Ocala police officers are currently investigating a shooting death.  The victim, who was not immediately identified, pending notification of relatives, was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound.

A homeowner at a residence on NW 9th Avenue discovered victim, a black man in his 30s, inside the car which was parked nearby.  That homeowner notified police just after noon. 

A police spokesperson says the investigation is in its early stages and no additional was released. 

 

