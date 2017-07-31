Police investigate fatal shooting in Ocala

- Ocala police officers are currently investigating a shooting death. The victim, who was not immediately identified, pending notification of relatives, was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound.

A homeowner at a residence on NW 9th Avenue discovered victim, a black man in his 30s, inside the car which was parked nearby. That homeowner notified police just after noon.

A police spokesperson says the investigation is in its early stages and no additional was released.