Lightning strike a little too close for comfort for police officer

Posted: Jun 27 2018 05:25PM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 28 2018 07:20AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2018 07:20AM EDT

APOPKA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The police department in Apopka, Florida lost power following a lightning strike on Tuesday evening.

A severe storm rolled through the area, resulting in a lightning strike near the police department parking lot. The building lost power and the strike damaged multiple electrical transformers; however, the building’s generator kicked-in shortly thereafter. 

The Apopka Fire Department responded due to a haze in the building, but no damage or fire was located.  There were no injuries, but it did startle a police canine officer who was standing next to his patrol car at the time of the strike. 

