Marion County detectives investigating homicide

- The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that they have Major Crimes detectives investigating a homicide and attempted homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in Citra.

They say that at about 6:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home located on Northeast 162nd Place in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies say that upon arrival, they located one male deceased inside the home and two other men wounded. Both wounded individuals were transported to the hospital.

The identity of the victims have not been released yet.

At this time, detectives are still investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.