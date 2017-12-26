Structure fire breaks out on Christmas night

- The Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) reports that on Christmas, fire units were dispatched to a mobile home structure fire located in the 17000 block of SE 96th Court, Summerfield at 7:10 p.m.

They say that the 911 caller reported that the porch of the structure was on fire.

The MCFR confirms that all occupants were able to safely evacuate the structure prior to the firefighters arrival.

Upon arrival, firefighters say that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the porch of the structure. Crews immediately deployed hose lines and attacked the fire.

The fire was reportedly under control by 7:48 p.m.

The MCFR says that the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

See more photos and videos below.