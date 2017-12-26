Tire explosion kills North Texas man

- There will be a memorial for an Azle man who died after a tire exploded while he was working on it.

Ryan Hansen died Saturday afternoon from a traumatic head injury and facial injuries, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Family members said he owned a tree removal service and was on his way to work when he noticed one of the tires on his truck seemed low. He was trying to fill it with air in his driveway when it exploded.

The 39-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His death was ruled an accident.

Friends and family members will remember Hansen Tuesday night at his favorite restaurant in Fort Worth.