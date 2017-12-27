Citizens return fire at shooter after he shoots a man

- An Ocala Police Department official has confirmed that there were two people who sustained non-life threatening injuries on NW 4th Street in Ocala, Florida on Wednesday.

Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Kourtland Dukes and charged him following the shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The report says that witnesses say that a black male walked to the west side of Long's Grocery sand began shooting in the area of a car wash located on the side of the building. A man named Servando was shot in his leg.

A customer returned fire and another chased and shot at the man as he ran from the scene, says police. Kourtland Dukes was shot in the lower portion of his leg as well as the heel of his left foot.

Using witness descriptions, police say that a detective was able to spot Dukes walking west on NW 4th Street. Dukes was limping and his clothing match witness descriptions. A gun was recovered on the path Dukes had taken from teh scene and a mask was recovered as well.

Police say that Dukes had been convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent, a felony in the state of Florida, on December 12th, 2014.

Both Dukes and Ferguson were reportedly treated for their injuries.

Dukes was transported to the Marion County Jail for the charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.