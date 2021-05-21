150-acre wildfire closes I-95 in both directions in Brevard County

article

A wildfire prompted Interstate 95 to shut down and divert traffic in Brevard County on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says all lanes northbound and southbound at Malabar Road were closed due to the fire. In an update, Brevard County officials said I-95 is shut down in both directions at the southern county border of Palm Bay Rd. exit southbound and Fellsmere exit northbound.

Traffic was backed up as cars were being diverted from the area.

Fellsmere Police estimated it to be at least 150 acres in size as of Friday morning.

"FHP is closing I-95 north of CR512 and south of Malabar Road in Brevard County because of smoke. Both north and southbound traffic is being re-routed. Fellsmere area residents can expect bypass traffic to travel through Fellsmere on CR512, Broadway, South Carolina Avenue, and CR507 (Babcock) until further notice."

