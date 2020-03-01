184 being monitored for coronavirus in Florida, 2 test 'presumptively positive,' Governor DeSantis says

184 people are being monitored for coronavirus in Florida and two others have tested presumptively positive for the new virus that originated in China months ago, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed in a news conference on Monday morning.

Governor DeSantis said that one person in Hillsborough County, identified as a 20-year-old woman, and one person in Manatee County, identified as a 60-year-old man, tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The cases are still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta but both patients test positive for COVID-19 in a Florida laboratory, the Governor said.

The two are quarantined for the time being and the Florida Department of Health is monitoring every person who has come into contact with these two patients.

The male patient is said to not have a travel history to countries where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. He sought health care after showing symptoms though. The woman patient does have a history of travel to Italy though, where an outbreak of COVID-19 was recently reported. Both patients will continue to be isolated until cleared by public health officials.

MORE NEWS: Americans worried about coronavirus don't need to buy face masks, US surgeon general says

Officials are also in contact with all persons who may have been in close contact with either patient. They are monitoring them for any COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared "a public health emergency in the State of Florida." This equips the state with the necessary resources to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the state.

State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement that "this is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health. The department is moving forward with the appropriate plans and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Health officials believe that the overall immediate threat to the public is low but that everyone should take proactive measures to prevent the spread of germs.

MORE NEWS: Travel insurance may not cover you if you cancel for coronavirus

Senator Marco Rubio also released a statement on the presumptive coronavirus cases in Florida. He said that "the health and safety of every Floridian, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, remain my highest priority. I will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure our State has the resources and information it needs."

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus. Complete coverage can be found online HERE.