2 in custody after Ponce Inlet woman, 89, fatally shot in condo

Police officers in Ponce Inlet have taken two suspects into custody in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a residence at The Links Condominiums on Links Village Drive.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, along with fire and EMS crews. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

"Our victim was an 89-year-old female. I cannot comment on the relationship other than to say the suspects knew the victim," said Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier. "Our hearts go out to the family."

Micayla Yusco and Tyden Guinn are both charged with murder and armed burglary. Police say the victim knew both victims.

"We are appreciative of our first responders for their skill and professionalism in handling this tragic event," Chief Glazier added.

An investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s office is underway, according to authorities.

