4 sororities at UCF now under quarantine due to coronavirus

The University of Health and Florida Department of Health in Orange County placed residents of two more UCF sororities on quarantine.

The chapter houses are Kappa Alpha Theta and Kappa Delta.

Officials say both houses are occupied at reduced capacity and have about a combined 40 members living in both houses.

Last week, UCF placed the Alpha Xi Delta sorority in quarantine.

Officials say about 20 women live in the home, which is also occupied at a reduced capacity.

The university said there were six positive tests among the residents of the three sorority houses.

Under quarantine, students are required to stay in their rooms, but they are allowed to pick up food deliveries and other essentials from the entrance of their house.

They are also required to wear face coverings and obey physical distancing guidelines while outside of their rooms.

There are now a total of four sorority houses on UCF's main campus under quarantine.

The fourth is Delta Delta Delta.