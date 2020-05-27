50 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for manned SpaceX launch this afternoon, forecasters show

SpaceX released a new forecast on Wednesday morning, stating that there is a 50 percent chance of unfavorable conditions for liftoff, with the primary concerns being flight through precipitation, anvil cloud rule, and cumulus cloud rule.

They said that there is still a presence of residual moisture in the area due to a passing low-pressure system and increased low-level convergence. The Space Coast could see showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

In addition, Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Atlantic, just off the coast of South Carolina.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a deeper dive into the forecast models for Wednesday afternoon and said that "weather conditions may not cooperate this go around as tropical air remains very, very plentiful all across the peninsula."

There is a 60 percent chance of rainfall and a high risk for lightning with cloud cover increasing. Winds remain light and between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The active weather scene is expected to continue into the late afternoon and evening hours, with things not calming down until about 8 p.m.

If the launch is pushed, SpaceX will try again on Saturday or Sunday.

The latest SpaceX forecast report shows during that the weekend, the east coast breeze will move further inland, keeping storms father away from the Spaceport. This will allow for a potential clearing but the threat of flight through precipitation, anvil cloud rule, and cumulus cloud rule is still forecasted for Saturday and Sunday as of now.

If the launch is not scrubbed on Wednesday, liftoff time of the manned mission is expected to be at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

