6-year-old injured after getting caught in roll-up parking garage gate
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child is in serious condition after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate in Orlando.
Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Concord Street on Saturday morning. Officers were able to get the 6-year-old boy out. CPR was performed.
MORE NEWS: Tickets to this Florida concert are $18 if vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not
The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.
Advertisement