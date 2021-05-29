6-year-old injured after getting caught in roll-up parking garage gate

article

A child is in serious condition after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate in Orlando.

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Concord Street on Saturday morning. Officers were able to get the 6-year-old boy out. CPR was performed.

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.