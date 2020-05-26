60 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for SpaceX manned mission on Wednesday

Weather conditions are improving for Wednesday's crewed SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center, as they are 60 percent favorable for liftoff.

NASA and SpaceX will launch the first astronauts since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011 on May 27 from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

On Thursday, SpaceX tweeted that additional pre-flight checkouts of the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon capsule, and the ground support system were underway.

They also said that weather conditions for the launch are at 60 percent favorable.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a deeper look at the forecast models for Wednesday.

He says that there will definitely be some rainfall, but showers and storms seem to be backing off in the afternoon hours. The real question that remains is how close the rainfall will come to launch time at 4:33 p.m.

With that said, Wednesday is expected to have mixed skies, with the sun peaking through some. Winds will be fairly light, between five to ten miles per hour.

