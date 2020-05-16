AdventHealth reports that 25,000 of its COVID-19 test results are unreliable

article

AdventHealth says that the results of more than 25,000 coronavirus tests performed by the health system in Central Florida are unreliable.

AdventHealth uses several labs across multiple states for their COVID-19 tests. They say the issue is with one of their third-party labs that have been processing the tests.

According to a release, AdventHealth has terminated their contract with the testing company, who they have not named publicly, because of “unacceptable delays” and lack of confidence in the reliability of the tests.

"To meet the unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, we rely on nationally accredited third-party labs to assist us. Unfortunately, one of these labs processing a significant number of our public tests has been unable to fulfill its obligation," AdventHealth said.

The health system is now notifying individuals who have been impacted by letters or phone calls with the following directions:

If you received a positive result, you will need to be retested.

If you received a negative result and have symptoms, you will need to seek care and may have to be retested.

If you received a negative result and have no symptoms but want to be retested, you will be offered testing pending availability.

If you were tested but the test hasn’t yet been processed at the lab, you will be notified that you won’t get any results. AdventHealth has asked the company to destroy the unprocessed samples.

AdventHealth will provide testing to affected individuals free of charge.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard everyone who entrusts us with their care very seriously. We’ve made significant investments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Central Florida and will continue to stand beside our neighbors in these unprecedented times,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Teams across our organization are working around-the-clock to remedy the situation."

AdventHealth runs several drive-up testing sites around Central Florida including at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando and the Daytona International Speedway.