Amazon Alexa device detects man stealing from patient at assisted living facility in Florida, sends alert out

A man was caught stealing from an elderly victim at an assisted living facility in Florida after an Amazon Alexa device detected his presence and sent out an alert, police said.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said that on December 22, officers responded to the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in regard to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they said that they learned that Russell Bannister entered an elderly resident's room without consent or knowledge and stole the resident's cash and credit cards.

The man's presence in the room was reportedly detected by an Amazon Alexa device and it went on to alert a family member of the victim. The family member came to the facility and confronted Bannister, who was still in the room, police said.

Bodycam of police with Bannister has been released by the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police investigated the disturbance and identified additional victims at other assisted living facilities. They said that all three victims identified were 90 years of age or older.

Police believe Bannister has done this in other areas of the county. They are asking family members to please reach out to any loved ones who are staying in assisted living facilities to ensure that they have not victimized by Bannister.

If you suspect your loved one was victimized by Bannister, please call 386-676-3520 or email tom.larsen@ormondbeach.org.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.